DALLAS (KDAF) — Being a bit extra weather aware on Thursday in North Texas might prove wise as some afternoon and evening storms could be in store for the region.

NWS Fort Worth explains thunderstorm chances increase during the afternoon as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the east. “The best storm chances will be across Central Texas, but there will be at least a slight chance of storms as far north as the Highway 380 corridor.”

If/when thunderstorms pop up, some of them are capable of producing strong downburst winds and brief heavy rain. “Activity will move to the southwest, eventually exiting the region around sunset. Otherwise, it will be hot and steamy with highs in the 90s to triple digits, and heat index values at or above 105.”

NWS Fort Worth

Those potential downburst winds will also cause increased danger for boaters on Thursday. “These strong winds can spread out over open lakes and catch boater off guard where winds rapidly increase with little notice.”

NWS Fort Worth

Another day, another Ozone Action day in store for parts of North Texas on Thursday as ozone concentrations will be high again. “Ozone levels steadily rise during the day and peak during the late afternoon and evening. Without sunlight, ozone no longer develops, and a separate chemical reaction reduces the ozone concentrations over the course of the night,” NWS Fort Worth explains.

NWS Fort Worth