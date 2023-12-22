The video above is from a previous segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tinder is rolling out a new, exclusive monthly subscription that “gives you unrivaled access to the absolute best of Tinder.”
Tinder Select, priced at $499 per month, gives users access to unique perks, including:
- Direct messaging without having to match first (up to two times per week).
- People you like will see your profile unblurred in their Likes You grid, even if they don’t have a Gold or Platinum Tinder subscription. Your profile also remains prioritized on their Likes You grid for 7 days.
- Show off your membership with an exclusive SELECT badge.
- “Select Mode” offers the chance to see and be seen by Tinder’s most sought after profiles.
- Be the first to test new app features in advance.
Tinder Select is currently only available to less than 1% of Tinder users. To apply for Tinder Select, you have to meet a 5-Point Select Screen in order to be approved. This screen checks your profile for:
- 5 Interests
- 4 pictures
- A bio of min. 15 characters
- Indication of a relationship goal
- Photo Verification
Would you pay $500 a month for these features?
Find out more on Tinder’s website.