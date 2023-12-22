The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tinder is rolling out a new, exclusive monthly subscription that “gives you unrivaled access to the absolute best of Tinder.”

Tinder Select, priced at $499 per month, gives users access to unique perks, including:

Direct messaging without having to match first (up to two times per week).

People you like will see your profile unblurred in their Likes You grid, even if they don’t have a Gold or Platinum Tinder subscription. Your profile also remains prioritized on their Likes You grid for 7 days.

Show off your membership with an exclusive SELECT badge.

“Select Mode” offers the chance to see and be seen by Tinder’s most sought after profiles.

Be the first to test new app features in advance.

Tinder Select is currently only available to less than 1% of Tinder users. To apply for Tinder Select, you have to meet a 5-Point Select Screen in order to be approved. This screen checks your profile for:

5 Interests

4 pictures

A bio of min. 15 characters

Indication of a relationship goal

Photo Verification

Would you pay $500 a month for these features?

Find out more on Tinder’s website.