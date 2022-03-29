DALLAS (KDAF) — This year’s Tax Day is set for April 18. We are no financial experts, but if you haven’t gotten a jump on your taxes, now is the time to do that.

In lieu of everyone’s favorite time of the year (sarcasm), WalletHub has released a study looking at which states tax their residents the most, and least, aggressively. They compared all 50 states based on three main tax burdens: property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes.

Here are the states that have the most aggressive tax burdens according to the study:

New York Hawaii Maine Vermont Minnesota New Jersey Connecticut Rhode Island California Illinois

Where does Texas rank? The study has the Lone Star State in 32nd place. The state’s low income tax (0.00%) places it in the lower percentile, however, the state’s higher property tax burden and sales and excise tax burdens place it higher than other states.

For the full report, visit WalletHub’s website.