DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).

As Texas cools down a little bit, warm desserts are a must during the fall and winter seasons and there’s no better feeling than getting a killer dessert from your favorite restaurant. But did you know that Texas’ favorite cake isn’t a Texas sheet cake?

Eat This, Not That! released a report of every state’s most popular cake flavor and we were excited to see the surprise listing for Texas! “Whether you open up a boxed mix and top it with homemade frosting, buy it at a local bakery, or whip it up from scratch, a cake is always welcome.”

When it comes to Texas, we hope you like chocolate, because the top cake of the state is the chocolate lava cake! “The chocolatey goodness of molten lava cake is a favorite in the Lone Star State,” the report said.

Here’s where you can find the best chocolate lava cake in Dallas:

rise n°1

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

HG SPLY CO – Lower Greenville

The Porch – Lower Greenville

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown

Princi Italia – North Dallas

Maguire’s – North Dallas

Grand Lux Cafe – North Dallas

Nick & Sam’s – Oak Lawn

XOXO Dining Room – East Dallas

Cadot Restaurant – North Dallas

P.F. Chang’s – North Dallas