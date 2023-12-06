DALLAS (KDAF) — So of course, the majority of Americans know about Santa Claus. But have you heard of the muse, Saint Nicholas?

St. Nicholas Day is celebrated on Dec. 6. It celebrates the third-century saint who inspired the modern-day Santa Claus. According to National Day Calendar, legendary stories have made up the St. Nicholas figure.

“St. Nicholas is known for selling all his possessions and giving his money to the poor. Raised as a devout Christian, St. Nicholas dedicated his whole life to serving the sick and suffering,” National Calendar Day said.

St. Nicholas is known as the patron saint of sailors, merchants, thieves, children and even single people. It should also be mentioned even though many think they are the same person, St. Nicholas is not Santa. He however is the inspiration behind the idea of Santa Claus. The Dutch word Sinterklaas is also linked to the history of Santa Claus, according to the National Day Calendar.

Popular ways of celebrating include leaving special gifts in stockings for kids or a big dinner.