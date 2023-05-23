DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’ fourth-tallest building in downtown, is going through a makeover that includes a few new surprises.

The 55-story skyscraper was designed by Architect, Richard Keating in 1987. Sitting on the corner of 2200 Ross Ave., it will be renamed the Dallas Arts Tower. The inspiration behind the innovation “pays tribute to the surrounding neighborhood and amplifies the district’s mission to unify culture and commerce in one dynamic destination,” Stream Realty said. The company is behind the innovation and vision for the rebrand.

Not only is the tower getting a new name, but it will also be paired with multi-million dollar renovations. New York-based property owners, Fortis Property Group, plan to add an art gallery that will display local artists’ work.

Credit: Stream Realty

Two new restaurants and more will also be added. “Over the coming months, this landmark building will have new dining areas, an upgraded lobby, and modern public areas to complement the already best-in-class tenant amenities,” Stream Realty said.

Dallas-based hospitality group, Milkshake Concepts, responsible for restaurants like Viddora and Serious Pizza will also be responsible for one of the restaurants. Described by Stream as a “European-style, all-day cafe”, it will offer coffee, tea, and baked goods. While a “first-of-its-kind” Greek restaurant will be placed in The Rotunda.

Do you look forward to experiencing the new changes? Renovations should be completed as early as 2024.