DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s be real, no matter what anybody says, Texans know and love the best fast food restaurant in the state, Whataburger.

We aren’t going to entertain the rivals today, because the menu of this Texas-based restaurant chain deserves its time and own article. Mashed released a report ranking the Whataburger menu and if you haven’t had a honey butter chicken biscuit yet, it’s about time you had this spot for breakfast.

“Ask a Texan about their favorite fast food restaurant and you’ll likely hear endless talk about this fabled burger chain and all the deliciousness that can be found on its menu,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 food items at Whataburger to dine on:

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Double Meat Whataburger Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger Taquito with Cheese Onion Rings Chocolate Shake Avocado Bacon Burger Breakfast on a Bun Whataburger Whatachick’n Strips

For the full list, click here! What menu items do you have in your top 10?