DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a signature cocktail that takes no time, but will impress everybody, we found it.

One of Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo’s all-time favorite gifts for a friend or maybe a hostess gift is a bottle of tequila and Tepetan.

What is it? You’re about to find out because Jenny visited the facility where they make it. It’s time to go meet the founders.

Tepetan is a brand of cold-pressed cocktail mixers, with four unique different flavors. Each bottle of Tepetan is made from fresh fruits with no preservatives and it’s never heated.

Rather than losing the fresh flavors through pasteurization, Tepetan uses the pressure of heat. This immense pressure from the process they use inactivates any spoilage or bacteria without compromising the fresh flavors of fruit.

The following flavors they offer are:

Orange Pineapple

Cucumber Mint

Pineapple Japaleno

Lime Sour

It’s hard to find a drink mixer that is more local than this. Tepetan is made right here in North Texas by Chris and Elsa Degroot.

Give this as a gift and you’ll be helping yourself and your local community. Learn more about Tepetan by clicking here.