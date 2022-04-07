DALLAS (KDAF) — From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday parts of North Texas will be under a Red Flag Warning, so, what does that mean?

First things first, a Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring or will in a short time according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The reason parts of North Texas will be under the warning for most of Thursday is due to northwest winds at around 25-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, relative humidity around 10-15% and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

NWS Fort Worth adds that wildfires will have the potential to grow and spread rapidly. “Any activities that can spark a wildfire should be avoided. Planned burning is not recommended. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Avoid dragging metal chains from vehicles.”

