DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you find a gift card under the Christmas tree this year?

Gift cards are some of the most popular holiday gifts. In fact, according to the National Retail Federation, Americans were expected to spend nearly $30 billion on gift cards alone this holiday season. Restaurant gift cards are the most popular, purchased by 36 percent of consumers, followed by department stores, coffee shops, and entertainment.

But what happens if you stick a gift card into your wallet and forget about it? While most gift cards are redeemed within six months, many go unused — and with expiration dates and inactivity fees, the value of your gift card may deteriorate before you remember to use it.

According to federal law, gift cards are not allowed to expire until after five years from the time it was purchased, or from the last time someone added money to it. Texas adheres to the federal law with a five year expiration period, but some state laws require an even longer expiration period — and in some states like California, they never expire.

But while it may take a while for a gift card to expire, it can still accrue inactivity fees. Gift cards from generic businesses like Visa or Mastercard will start accruing inactivity fees if they’re not used for a year. Inflation can also cause the value of your gift card to decline, and in some cases, a company may go bankrupt or out of business before you can redeem a gift card.