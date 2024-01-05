The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every year color matching connoisseurs, PANTONE releases a color they think will trend in the year. According to the company, the shade will define the year and its intentions.

This year’s Pantone named “Peach Fuzz” (PANTONE 13-1023) as the Color of the Year. The color is described as a pinkish-orange hue that is “velvety”, “gentle” and “subtly sensual”

The color is also meant to symbolize human compassion and connection and to encourage people to slow down and care for themselves and others.

Credit: PANTONE, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz

“Drawing comfort from PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we can find peace from within, impacting our wellbeing. An idea as much as a feeling, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz awakens our senses to the comforting presence of taclity and cocooned warmth,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, PANTONE Color Institute via press release.

See the Color of the Year digital experience, here.