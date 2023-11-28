The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — After the holidays soon comes the New Year, and that means popular diet fads and companies will be trending as the new year begins.

An in-depth study conducted by ketolog.com revealed the Top 10 Trending Diets of 2023.

According to this study, Weight Watchers, also known as WW, ranks first in the world as the most popular diet, with 2.1 million monthly searches and 7.55 million hashtags worldwide!

The Alkaline Diet, on the other hand, ranks 10th with 144k monthly searches and 977K hashtags, according to the report. Here are the top ten:

1. Weight Watchers (WW)

WW scoring a mighty 95/100 in popularity, is famed for its success in weight loss, counting celebrities like Oprah among its followers. It stands out with 2.1 million monthly searches and over 7.5 million hashtags. It promotes weight management without supplements, focusing on smart eating and coaching.

Pros

Personalized coaching supports motivation.

Emphasizes sustainable lifestyle changes.

Allows flexibility with a focus on balance.

Includes all food groups for nutritional adequacy.

Cons

Monthly costs can be high (~$67 plus coaching).

Long-term commitment is required to prevent relapse.

Point tracking may be socially challenging.

2. Keto Diet

The Keto Diet, with a popularity score of 92/100, transitioned from medical treatment for epilepsy to a widely adopted regimen for weight loss and health management. It boasts 13,362,755 hashtags and 1,014,000 monthly searches, indicative of its massive following.

Pros

Effective for rapid weight loss.

May improve blood sugar control.

Can reduce risk factors for certain diseases.

Cons

Possible ‘Keto flu’ symptoms during adaptation.

Risk of nutrient deficiencies without careful planning.

Restrictive nature may challenge long-term adherence.

3. Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean Diet earns its 60/100 popularity score through its rich history and health-promoting qualities. With 1,154,000 monthly searches and 742,355 hashtags, it’s widely recognized for its nutritious variety and association with longevity.

Pros

Linked to reduced risks of heart disease and diabetes.

No need to measure portions or count calories.

Cons

Vague portion sizes could lead to overeating.

Complexity in meal planning may hinder long-term commitment.

4. Whole30 Diet

Scoring 56/100 in popularity, the Whole30 Diet’s 30-day food elimination strategy is aimed at revitalizing gut health and detecting food sensitivities, drawing 108,000 monthly searches and 6,361,390 hashtags.

Pros

Targets cravings and blood sugar spikes.

Uses affordable, common ingredients.

Cons

Excessively stringent, with potential social implications.

Insufficient long-term research evidence.

5. Plant-Based Diet

The Plant-Based Diet, distinct from veganism, ranks 5th with a score of 52/100, achieving 104,500 monthly searches and more than 5.4 million hashtags, emphasizing environmental sustainability and chronic disease prevention.

Pros

Promotes weight loss and chronic disease risk reduction.

Flexible approach to dietary choices.

Cons

Possible nutritional deficiencies if not well-planned.

Social and practical difficulties due to its interpretation.

6. GOLO Diet

At a 50/100 popularity score, the GOLO Diet focuses on hormone balance for weight loss, supported by 822K monthly searches and 82.3K hashtags, and includes its own line of supplements for diet support.

Pros

Encourages a balanced diet with limited processed foods.

Addresses insulin regulation for weight management.

Cons

Insufficient independent scientific research.

Additional costs for supplements and specific foods.

7. Paleo Diet

With a 40/100 popularity score, the Paleo Diet appeals to those seeking a return to basics, highlighted by 2.1 million hashtags and 210K monthly searches, and is lauded for its simplicity.

Pros

Focuses on natural, whole foods.

Simplicity in its dietary approach.

Cons

Risk of nutrient deficiencies.

Difficult to sustain due to restrictive nature.

8. Noom Diet

Noom, with a popularity score of 35/100, utilizes a unique color-coded system and psychological dieting strategies, gaining 334K monthly searches and 341K hashtags.

Pros

Emphasizes long-term behavior change for weight management.

Personalized coaching support.

Cons

Requires an ongoing subscription cost.

Time-consuming food logging and interaction with the app.

9. Carnivore Diet

The Carnivore Diet, in 9th place with 226K monthly searches and 794K hashtags, is as straightforward as it is controversial, offering a diet limited exclusively to animal products.

Pros

May lead to quick weight loss.

Simplified dietary choices with no carb counting.

Cons

High in saturated fat and sodium.

Socially restrictive and challenging to maintain.

10. Alkaline Diet

Rounding out the top 10 with a score of 32, the Alkaline Diet has captured the attention of 144K monthly searchers and 977K hashtag users, focusing on the body’s pH levels and whole-food consumption.

Pros

Focuses on the consumption of whole, plant-based foods.

Potential for short-term weight loss benefits.

Cons

Strict food guidelines may be difficult to follow.

Limited scientific evidence to support long-term health claims.

