DALLAS (KDAF) — Storms could potentially make their way into the North Texas weekend forecast as April will turn to May Saturday into Sunday.

“The warming trend continues with highs in the 80s and 90s across North and Central Texas by the end of the week. It will also become breezy as wind speeds increase up to around 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Isolated rain chances will be low during the night hours on Thursday and Friday with highs ranging in the 80s and 90s to end the work week. “There are low storm chances on Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon, mainly across our far northwestern counties.”

Chances for storms do increase over Saturday and Sunday but still remain low before the chances increase on Monday, “Low chances for rain and storms return this weekend and continue into early next week.”