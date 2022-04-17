DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter weekend is coming to a close but not before Easter Sunday takes place in North Texas and you need to be aware of what might take place throughout the day weather-wise.

NWS Fort Worth says chances for showers and thunderstorms will be present with the best chances being across East Texas.

“A few strong to marginally severe storms may be possible along/ahead of a southward moving front. Hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards. Rain and storm chances should taper off from the northwest to the southeast through the afternoon.”

Highs for Sunday will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s.