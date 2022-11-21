DALLAS (KDAF) — What should you expect from the weather in North Texas during the Thanksgiving holiday? Well, in short, it’s going to be mild along with some chances for rain.

Monday and Tuesday will bring rainy and foggy starts to the week but both should clear up by the afternoon hours on both days. Use caution when driving into work Tuesday due to the fog, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth warns.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Off/on rain is expected for most as you head out the door this morning. Rain should move into East and Southeast Texas this afternoon with the sun returning to North Texas this afternoon. Patchy fog is possible during the Tuesday morning commute, so plan to add extra time to your commute. Morning fog will give way to sunny skies in the afternoon.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Wednesday will see a chance for some sprinkles and a few showers throughout the region and Thursday, Thanksgiving Day will see more scattered showers near an incoming cold front, as Friday will see a sunny day.

“Dreary weather is expected on Wednesday, with cloudy skies and a few showers and/or sprinkles. Rain will continue into Thanksgiving Day ahead of an approaching cold front, but will end from northwest to southeast by the afternoon.

“High temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s are expected, but breezy north winds behind the front will bring a bit of a chill to the air,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas