Hamburger and hotdot shot on the table at a retro American diner looking with a vintage gas station in the background

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area.

Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves cheap, fried food, with a special shine on breakfast cuisine, and is serving the best cheap black coffee around.

So, now that we’ve got you hooked, here’s Yelp’s list of the best greasy spoons around Dallas for you to dine alongside some of the best local people that have been going to these spots for quite a while:

John’s Cafe – Lower Greenville

Beef House

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Original Markert Diner – Oak Lawn

The Gold Rush Cafe – Lakewood

Nick’s Cafeteria – Downtown

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Harvey B’s – East Dallas

Angela’s Cafe