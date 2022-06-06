DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, summertime is within arm’s distance for North Texas and the temperature is already making it feel like summer is here. That’s why staying inside your car with the AC blowing while watching a movie at the drive-in sounds oh so very fun.

Luckily, Monday, June 6 is National Drive-In Movie Day, which serves as a reminder of just how fun the drive-in is! NationalToday says, “National Drive-In Movie Day falls on June 6 which is the anniversary of the first-ever drive-in opening in the U.S. Even though many people prefer to watch movies in their homes or on their phones, a lot of people cherish the tradition of driving into a park and watching a movie on a large screen while munching on their favorite food.”

If you’re new to North Texas or just don’t know where the nearest and best drive-in movie theaters are, you’re in luck. Here’s a list of drive-in theaters around Dallas-Fort Worth for you to take your date or family out to enjoy!

Coyote Drive-In Theater and Canteen (Fort Worth)

Galaxy Drive-In Theatre (Ennis)

The Brazos Drive-In (Granbury)