DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s hard to find a great place to work, but this study reveals places that might be near you. Better hurry though – if the word gets out, they’ll be filled up faster than a free donut stand on a Monday morning.
There are over 20 places in Dallas that are on the list of the best places to work in Texas, according to the college prep website, Niche.
In Texas, there are over hundreds of places that are considered good places to work, check out the list below and see if you agree.
- H-E-B- San Antonio
- Top Golf- Dallas
- Whole Foods Market- Austin
- American Airlines- Fort Worth
- Whataburger- San Antonio
- Southwest Airlines- Dallas
- FedEx Office Print & Ship Services-Plano
- Brinker International-Dallas
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation-Dallas
- Michaels Stores-Irving
- USAA- San Antonio
- Cinemark – Plano
- Keller Williams Realty Inc-Austin
- Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center-Houston
- J.C. Penny-Plano
- AT&T-Dallas
- KFC-Plano
- Parkland Health & Hospital System-Dallas
- GameStop- Grapevine
- JPS Health Network-Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple
- Encompass Health Home-Dallas
You can visit the Niche website to see other companies on their list.