DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s summertime and that means it’s time to get back outdoors. Texas has some great nature to be explored and adored and if you look close enough, you can find some hidden gems.

So where are the best places in Texas to look? A new study by LawnStarter took a look at the best cities for hiking in 2022.

Officials say they looked at 13 hiker-friendly factors including hiking access and quality, trail difficulty and natural hazards index.

In the nation, the 10 best cities overall were:

Portland, OR Tucson, AZ Phoenix, AZ Colorado Springs, CO Oakland, CA Salt Lake City, UT Los Angeles, CA Boise, ID Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA

But what about in Texas? Here’s how Texas ranked:

El Paso – 18th

Austin – 30th

San Antonio – 36th

Garland – 43rd

Frisco – 55th

Dallas – 62nd

Fort Worth – 65th

McKinney – 75th

Laredo – 82nd

Houston – 92nd

Plano – 94th

Brownsville – 102nd

Arlington – 105th

Corpus Christi – 114th

Amarillo – 145th

Lubbock – 160th

Killeen – 171st

Irving – 174th

McAllen – 176th

Denton – 177th

Mesquite – 178th

Midland – 184th

Grand Prairie – 192nd

Pasadena – 198th

For the full report, visit LawnStarter.