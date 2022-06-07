DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s summertime and that means it’s time to get back outdoors. Texas has some great nature to be explored and adored and if you look close enough, you can find some hidden gems.
So where are the best places in Texas to look? A new study by LawnStarter took a look at the best cities for hiking in 2022.
Officials say they looked at 13 hiker-friendly factors including hiking access and quality, trail difficulty and natural hazards index.
In the nation, the 10 best cities overall were:
- Portland, OR
- Tucson, AZ
- Phoenix, AZ
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Oakland, CA
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Los Angeles, CA
- Boise, ID
- Las Vegas, NV
- San Diego, CA
But what about in Texas? Here’s how Texas ranked:
- El Paso – 18th
- Austin – 30th
- San Antonio – 36th
- Garland – 43rd
- Frisco – 55th
- Dallas – 62nd
- Fort Worth – 65th
- McKinney – 75th
- Laredo – 82nd
- Houston – 92nd
- Plano – 94th
- Brownsville – 102nd
- Arlington – 105th
- Corpus Christi – 114th
- Amarillo – 145th
- Lubbock – 160th
- Killeen – 171st
- Irving – 174th
- McAllen – 176th
- Denton – 177th
- Mesquite – 178th
- Midland – 184th
- Grand Prairie – 192nd
- Pasadena – 198th
For the full report, visit LawnStarter.