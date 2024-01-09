The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — “What about the girls!” “Think about Shelby and Dolly!”

By now, many eyes have seen the now-viral video of the Wilton Manors couple arguing at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. A man learned his flight to Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport was delayed and lost it on his partner.

Well, this viral video probably had researchers at AirportParkingReservations.com wondering what Texas couples usually argue about at the airport. especially with Valentine’s Day and airport travel coming up for the next major holiday.

GettyImages

A recent survey asked Americans what the main causes or arguments were when traveling with their partner at an airport.

Rank Most Common Airport Arguments Percentage of the Votes* 1 Delays and cancelations 29% 2 Late to airport 28% 3 Lack of sleep 27% 4 Hunger 23% 5 Seat issues 23% AirportParkingReservations.com

The survey revealed that most Texas couples are arguing about delays and cancelations. And if they aren’t arguing about canceling their trip they are usually arguing about being late to the airport.

Hopefully, these couples will get it together before Valentine’s Day.