DALLAS (KDAF) — Bookstores are a safe place or haven for many avid readers and bookworms. The City of Dallas has a lot of bookstores and cafes to choose from. Especially for those days when you are feeling a little educated!

National Today said, April 13 is International Special Librarians Day. “Traditionally, it’s held on the Thursday of National Library Week, which is generally the second full week in April. It’s a day that pays tribute to the unique contributions made by information professionals by promoting their important roles.”

So whether you enjoy reading a book at home or reading in a library, you can celebrate the holiday by checking out these best indie bookstores according to Yelpers.

Here are 10 best indie bookstores:

The Wild Detectives Deep Vellum Books Interabang Books Recycled Books Records CDs Barnes & Noble Booksellers Poets Oak Cliff Bookshop Kinokuniya Bookstore – Carrollton The Book Shope & Coffee Logos Book Store DTS Bookstore

For more information check out Yelp. Happy reading!