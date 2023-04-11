(DALLAS) KDAF – Watch all your favorite pickle ballers right from your tv screen with Pickleball TV on Amazon Prime!

Pickleball TV is now streaming the sport 24/7 with a variety of pickleball content featuring multiple leagues.

“There is an increasing demand for pickleball content from pickleball players but, more importantly, from people that have never played the sport. The country is curious about this game called pickleball. A 24-hour channel will provide, not only pickleball matches but learning tools for new players through clinics and instructional content. It is the perfect time to launch this great asset to the sport,” said Terri Graham, Owner/CO founder of the US Open of Pickleball.

Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport over a span of five years. There are currently 36.5 million pickle ballers in America.

Pickleball TV is the perfect way to learn more about the sport and stay up to date on the latest trends. So, grab your popcorn and enjoy the show!