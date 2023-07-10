DALLAS(KDAF)— Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of Japanese animation because Anime Fest/GameFest is coming to town this month.

This exciting event is a must-attend for all fans of Anime, Manga, and everything related to this captivating art form plus gamers.

During the festival, you can expect a wide range of activities and attractions that will transport you into the vibrant world of Anime. From cosplay contests and art exhibitions to screenings of both classic and newly released Anime films, there will be no shortage of entertainment options to indulge in.

The event is set to begin Friday, July 28-31, starting at 3 pm at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

You are able to sign up for Volunteering and purchase tickets on the 2023 AmineFest’s website. If you want to get ahead of the line, you can early badge pickup starting, July 15 on 2400 Justin Rd Ste 104, Highland Villiage, Tx 75077.



