DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is set to start with some rain during the afternoon hours of Friday followed by some more rain late Sunday night into Monday with a much colder week ahead as December rolls on in December.

The weekend starts with some cool weather on Friday and some afternoon rain chances before Saturday will see lows in the upper 20s and 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and mid-50s. Sunday will see similar morning lows to Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

“Light north to northwest winds will continue to usher in a cold airmass as we end the work week. Highs in the 40s on today will be followed by lows Friday night in the 20s and 30s. Occasional light rain showers across Central Texas will only add to the cold. The rest of the weekend will be precip-free with highs in the 40s and 50s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Moving deeper to the weekend, moving into next week rain chances return Sunday night into Monday. “Rain chances return Sunday night and Monday across most of the region. The best chances will be across our southeastern counties.

“An isolated storm or two may occur in the southeastern-most counties, but severe weather is not expected. Rain chances should come to an end from west to east Monday evening,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the week progresses it will be much colder as a strong cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far and colder weather will last for a few days after the front.

“A strong cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Colder weather will last for a few days after the front. We are still uncertain how cold temperatures will be, but temperatures are expected to fall into the teens and 20s region wide next Thursday night,” NWS Fort Worth said.

The weather service wants the public to be aware of the weather and monitor the forecast all week long and be sure to winterize their home! “If you’re traveling or expecting guests for Christmas, take advantage of the next few days to winterize your home!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas