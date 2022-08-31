DALLAS (KDAF) — Less heat and more rain are expected as the work week continues and August comes to an end before Labor Day weekend in North Texas.

Rain will be in the forecast for some of North Texas on Wednesday but less coverage is expected than what the region saw on Tuesday.

The center said, “Heavy rain will occur as the atmosphere is moisture-rich and humid, and some localized flooding may occur. However, this will NOT be a heavy rain similar to the heavy rain event we had last week where up to 15″ of rain fell in some areas. Rainfall totals with this event will range up to 2-3 inches in isolated areas.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

A quick look at Thursday through Saturday more rain is expected to show up across the region as the new month begins. Scattered to numerous storms and cooler temps are expected; be weather aware as heavy rain and some flooding could be possible.

“Unsettled weather will continue Wednesday through Friday with scattered to numerous showers and storms along with below normal temperatures. The best rain chances will be on Wednesday with a gradual decrease in storm chances through the end of the week. Afternoon highs will be below seasonal normals, ranging from the mid 80s to around 90,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Lastly, the center takes a quick look at the weekend weather, “The weather Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best storm chances will be across Central Texas on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal normals with highs from the mid 80s to the lower 90s.”