DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of the work week just keeps getting hotter and hotter but now there are some chances for storms in the western part of North Texas Friday night.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Even warmer temperatures are expected next week as potentially record-breaking heat takes hold of North and Central Texas. Triple digit temperatures are expected for portions of the area, mainly near and west of I-35.”

The center also reports that there will be low chances for storms across the western part of North Texas late Friday afternoon and into the evening. If any storms do develop they will be capable of producing hail and damaging winds.

“Otherwise, it will be another hot afternoon with highs in the 90s and a south breeze of 10-20 mph.