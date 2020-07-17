West Nile is on the rise in North Texas, symptoms similar to COVID-19

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) — As if one disease isn’t enough to worry about, yesterday the City of Fort Worth said that West Nile cases are on the rise in Tarrant County and is re-emerging as a public health threat in North Texas.

Tarrant County Public Health officials urged people to take precautions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Symptoms of West Nile can be hard to differentiate from those of COVID-19 and include fever, cough, or sore throat.

Most of the mosquitoes that have tested positive were found in northeast Tarrant County.

In a statement, Tarrant County Vector Control Supervisor Nina Dacko said “Environmental factors are ripe for the virus to make a big comeback, and recent rains also allow more mosquitos to thrive in hot weather like Texas is experiencing right now.”

Health officials recommend people protect themselves by wearing long sleeves and pants and using repellents whens outside.