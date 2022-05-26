DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks still have a shot at the NBA Finals, a longshot mind you, but a shot nonetheless. American Airlines Center will be hosting a watch party Thursday night for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals for those rallying behind the Mavs.

Luka Doncic has been other-worldly special during the 2022 NBA Playoffs and hasn’t slowed down at all. With help from his supporting cast, they can inch closer to tying up the series and forcing a winner-take-all Game 7.

Down 3-1 the Mavs will be in California Thursday night for Game 5, meanwhile, Mavs fans that couldn’t make it out will be gathering and rallying at AAC starting at 7 p.m. for an official watch party.

The Mavs tweeted, “We’re not done! Join us TOMORROW at the @AACenter for our Game 5 Watch Party! Get your tickets below!

DOORS: 7PM CT FREE ADMISSION: Digital ticket is required for entry FREE PARKING: Lexus Garage & Lot E https://ticketmaster.com/event/0C005CB02D46836C…“