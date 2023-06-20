DALLAS(KDAF)—Today’s temperatures in North Texas were in the 70s, but will rise to 100 degrees in the afternoon. Until 8 pm, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect with temperatures feeling between 110 and 120 degrees.

NWS Fort Worth said, “An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM Tuesday with heat index values of 110-120 degrees. This heat is dangerous and precautions should be taken. Drink plenty of water, avoid extended time outdoors, and know the signs of heat-related illness!”

Some parts of North Texas are expected to experience showers and thunderstorms this morning.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the mid-morning hours across portions of North and East Texas”.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 to 100 degrees today. It is advised to stay indoors if you have a health condition that could be affected by the heat.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Tuesday will be hot with highs in the 90s to 100s. Heat index values will be well above 100. Take precautions to BEAT THE HEAT! Drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler part of the day, wear light-colored clothing, and take frequent breaks in the shade. Last but not least…Know the symptoms of heat illness and CALL 911 if you suspect heat stroke! It could save your or someone else’s life”.

There is a chance of storms Wednesday night through Friday morning.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The upper ridge will weaken and open the door for clusters of storms to move in from the northwest. There is still uncertainty regarding how far east the storms will continue. If storms are able to move into our area, severe weather will be possible”.

Next week, temperatures could be lower, starting Monday – Wednesday, and then increase back to triple digits afterward.

NWS Fort Worth said, “After a hot start to the week, temperatures will “cool” to the mid-90s in the middle/late parts of the workweek. Triple-digit heat will return this weekend and early next week.