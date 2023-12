The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Wendy’s has one more deal for Burger Nation into the new year.

The food chain will be offering free Jr. Bacon cheeseburgers for one cent. Just in time for National Bacon Day which falls on Dec. 30.

Customers have to either apply online or through the Wendy’s app to redeem their rewards. Once you download the Wendy’s app you create a rewards account and click on “Reward Store.”

Voila! Enjoy your once-cent burger!