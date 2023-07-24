"It's exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving!" said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company.

The video above is a previous segment on another coffee shop.

DALLAS (KDAF) — With school returning in a few weeks, it’s time to reset from the summer and get back into work mood.

Wendy’s may become part of your morning commute, with the announcement of their new frosty cold brew which will be available lunch, breakfast and dinner.

“While the other guys serve bitter iced coffee, we slowly steep coffee beans in cold water for 12 hours to create the smoothest, never bitter, refreshing brew. It’s exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving!” said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy’s Company.

If you are more into delivery than drive-thru, from July 27 to Aug. 2, enjoy a FREE Medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew with any order of $15+, for all customers, exclusively on Uber Eats,