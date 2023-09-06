Wendy's said in a press release, that it wants to be your, "one-stop shop for your all-day Pumpkin Spice cravings."

DALLAS (KDAF) — Wendy’s has released their own version of a popular seasonal drink, causing Starbucks to potentially shake in her boots and scarf.

The fast food chain has officially entered the race for the best pumpkin spice-flavored drink. The drink comes in two options with their new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide fans the familiar flavors they love with a Wendy’s twist, and that’s exactly how the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came to be,” said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company. “We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer, for a fall experience fans can’t find anywhere else.”

Nationwide, the drinks will be available for a limited time starting Sept. 12. Wendy’s said in a press release, that it wants to be your, “ one-stop shop for your all-day Pumpkin Spice cravings.”

Will you be making Wendy’s your pumpkin Spice home?