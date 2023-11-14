The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s officially the holiday season and many fast food chains are unveiling their holiday foods and flavors for the season including Wendy’s who just announced the return of their Peppermint flavored frosty and Cold Brew.

The fast food chain is celebrating by offering a free small Frosty or small Frosty Cream Cold Brew. The offer is only available through the Wendy’s app.

“With the holidays around the corner, it’s the perfect time to introduce the all-new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew together with the return of Wendy’s beloved Peppermint Frosty,” said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company. “Our fans consistently crave new, innovative Frosty flavors, so we embraced the flavor of the season with not one, but two sweet treats to savor throughout the holidays.”

Fans will be able to take advantage of this special offer until Nov. 19.