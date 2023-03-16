DALLAS (KDAF) — OMG! this is really happening! Steak and Ale is back on the scene —after leaving for over 14 years, it’s back in Texas.

Paul Mangiamele, Bennigan’s President & CEO announced the restaurant is coming back and expected to open sometime in 2024.

The restaurant will be located in Grand Prairie, just off Interstate 30. Mangiamele said he plans to put the first new Bennigan’s right next door to the Steak and Ale.

New Steak and Ale restaurants in Minnesota, Texas, and beyond will have a red, white, and black color scheme. Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele, who purchased the legendary brand in 2015 with the plan to bring it back, describes the restaurants that will eventually open as “old-school”

Stained-glass windows will grace the DFW location, just like the original restaurant opened in Oak Lawn back in 1966.

Mangiamele said he isn’t just stopping there, he’s actually in the process of buying the entire company.

From the menu to the service to the overall look of the restaurant, it is expected to be a masterpiece, according to the president.

Mangiamele said, “I appreciate your encouragement and ask you to hang in there just a little longer with us. The best is yet to come”.