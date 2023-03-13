DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like it’s time to break out the helmets and enjoy the ride! The City of Dallas is bringing back rental scooters and bikes.

City officials are working with shared dockless companies Bird, Lime, and Superpedestrian to collect applications for a Dockless Vehicle Operating authority permit to get the bikes back on the streets.

Once the permit is approved, it looks like cities will allow the companies to provide up to 500 devices when services launch, with chances to increase that number after meeting benchmarks for ridership and complaints.

As of now, there’s no official release date for the rental bikes, but the city is expecting them to come out sometime this year.

City officials said, “We are expecting the program to start with 1350 scooters, 100 seated scooters, 45 e-bikes, and 5 assisted scooters. The number of shared dockless vehicles may be increased in the future.”