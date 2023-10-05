The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Silent discos have been trending all over the United States, so of course it makes sense that Dallas would join the festivities.

Popular influencer platform, Dallasites101 will be hosting their Silent Disco event at Kyle Warren Park. It will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. while a DJ plays tunes that you can hear through your own headset.

The first 100 tickets include one Mambi Taxi drink from Mi Cocina! So make sure to get there early!

Tickets can be purchased here.