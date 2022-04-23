DALLAS (KDAF) — There will be some chances for rain and storms over the weekend in North Texas. We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast to give you a look at what to expect.

Saturday some isolated thunderstorms could develop in the late afternoon and evening in the northern and western counties of the region. NWS Fort Worth says, “Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible across North Texas as a slow moving cold front approaches from the north.”

As the weekend progresses so do the chances for rain and storms. The center says the highest rain and storm chances will be on Sunday across North Texas. “Minor flooding issues are possible, especially if/where an axis of heavy rain sets up.”

Strong to marginally severe storms are possible along the incoming front on Sunday. As Monday arrives, precipitation chances continue as some storms could become strong; severe potential will be limited.

The highest rain chances shift to Central Texas, minor flooding issues are possible the center says.