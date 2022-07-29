DALLAS (KDAF) — Jordan Peele has once again delivered a critical and box office success with the release of his third directorial venture Nope.

The film grossed more than $44 million domestically at the box office on its opening weekend. This makes it the largest opening weekend for an original film since the debut of his last film Us. Nope is also the largest release of any original film since the shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this great success, Nope did fall short of early projections of a $50 million box office opening, probably in part due to the film’s reception with general audiences, which was milder than Us.

If you are looking to see a movie in North Texas this weekend and you’re not in the mood for horror, two new films have hit theaters this weekend, one of which is set in West Texas.

DC League of Super-Pets

Film synopsis: Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.

Vengeance

Film Synopsis: A radio host from New York City attempts to solve the murder of a girl he hooked up with and travels down south to investigate the circumstances of her death and discover what happened to her.

To get your tickets, click here.