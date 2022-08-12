This image released by A24 shows Lee Pace, left, and Pete Davidson in a scene from “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” (A24 via AP)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Hot off of his most recent breakup with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson joins the cast of a new A24 horror comedy. That film and more are hitting North Texas theaters this weekend.

So, if you want to sit back, grab a tub of popcorn and tune out the world for a couple of hours, here are some new films you can expect to see at the box office.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

After a great limited release in Los Angeles and New York, Bodies Bodies Bodies is now available for theater audiences nationwide.

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

This A24 horror comedy stars Pete Davidson Lee Pace, Amanda Stenberg and more.

Emily the Criminal

You may know Aubrey Plaza for her role as April Ludgate in the hit television series Parks and Recreation; however, long gone are the days of her being an apathetic college intern.

Plaza stars in a new crime drama Emily the Criminal where she plays a woman down on her luck and saddled with debt. To overcome her debt she gets involved in a cred card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles.

Mack & Rita

For a feel-good experience at the theater, there’s Mack & Rita. The story follows a 30-year-old writer who spends the weekend in Palm Springs, but things take a turn for the worst after she finds herself magically transformed into a 70-year-old woman.

