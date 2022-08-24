DALLAS (KDAF) — Midweek in North Texas will be warm and humid with some isolated afternoon rain, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Wednesday afternoon temperatures will reach the high 80s to low 90s with some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Brief heavy rain could be possible. “Rain chances are between 20-30% with higher chances across Central and East Texas. The lowest rain chances over Western North Texas,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Thursday looks less likely to see rain, with highs remaining similar to Wed., rain chances will be highest in Central and East Texas. “Isolated showers and storms are possible today and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Brief heavy rainfall remains possible.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The center says that heavy rain that falls across Dallas and Tarrant counties flows to Houston’s water supply “heavy rain but wrong watershed.”

“Unfortunately the heaviest rainfall in this event fell over Dallas and Tarrant counties. This impacted a lot of people with significant flooding, but this area is actuall not part of the watershed for our local water districts. This water will actually flow to Lake Livingston and be Houston’s water supply. The rain that fell in our watershed certainly was welcome,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas