DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter has come to North Texas and the National Weather Service center at Fort Worth is sharing a Thursday morning update on what’s to come.

At 8:15 a.m. the NWS said legitimate snow will occur in North Texas due to how cool the atmosphere has gotten and that all precipitation is headed northeast.

One to two inches of snow is anticipated in western North Texas along with up to one in the DFW metro area on Thursday morning. They add, “Elsewhere sleet and freezing rain continues.”

Before that 8:15 a.m. update, NWS Fort Worth said that wintry precipitation will be ending on Thursday but no melting is expected to occur due to temperatures staying below freezing and skies remaining cloudy.

