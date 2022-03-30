DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is Take a Walk in the Park Day and despite gloomier temperatures for the rest of the day, the sun will come out this weekend, so why not go to a park?
North Texas is home to plenty of parks with access to walking (and biking) paths and beautiful nature. Here are some of the area’s best, according to TripAdvisor.
- Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
- Klyde Warren Park
- White Rock Lake Park
- Katy Trail
- Cedar Ridge Preserve
- Turtle Creek Park
- Dragon Park
- Trinity River Audubon Center
- Bachman Lake Park
- Reverchon Park
- Santa Fe Trail
