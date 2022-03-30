DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is Take a Walk in the Park Day and despite gloomier temperatures for the rest of the day, the sun will come out this weekend, so why not go to a park?

North Texas is home to plenty of parks with access to walking (and biking) paths and beautiful nature. Here are some of the area’s best, according to TripAdvisor.

Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Klyde Warren Park

White Rock Lake Park

Katy Trail

Cedar Ridge Preserve

Turtle Creek Park

Dragon Park

Trinity River Audubon Center

Bachman Lake Park

Reverchon Park

Santa Fe Trail

For more park recommendations, visit TripAdvisor.