DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is Take a Walk in the Park Day and despite gloomier temperatures for the rest of the day, the sun will come out this weekend, so why not go to a park?

North Texas is home to plenty of parks with access to walking (and biking) paths and beautiful nature. Here are some of the area’s best, according to TripAdvisor.

  • Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
  • Klyde Warren Park
  • White Rock Lake Park
  • Katy Trail
  • Cedar Ridge Preserve
  • Turtle Creek Park
  • Dragon Park
  • Trinity River Audubon Center
  • Bachman Lake Park
  • Reverchon Park
  • Santa Fe Trail

