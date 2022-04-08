DALLAS (KDAF) — The second episode of Moon Knight was released last Wednesday, giving fans a deeper dive into the world of Marvel’s newest anti-hero.

Show Synopsis

For those who have not watched yet, here is a spoiler-free synopsis of what we know so far. On the surface, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) lives a quaint life working for a museum gift shop in London; but as the plot unravels Steven realizes he suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID).

Those who suffer from DID have multiple, distinct personalities. Steven Grant’s other personality, Marc Spector, is an American mercenary who is the avatar for the Egyptian Moon God Khonshu.

If you are enjoying the show, here is an interesting fact: the show’s antagonist Ethan Hawke is a Texas native, hailing from the land of Austin.

Born in Austin, Texas

According to his bio, Ethan Hawke was born in Austin, Texas to two UT Austin students. They were high school sweethearts, who went to high school in North Texas: Fort Worth.

However, his parents later divorced and Hawke and his mother relocated to New York City, where he spent the rest of his childhood.

Collaborations with Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater

Hawke’s Texas roots may not be a surprise for some. The critically acclaimed actor has starred in multiple projects with popular Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater, dating all the way back to 1995.

He starred in Linklater’s romantic trilogy referred to as the “Before Series”, comprised of Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004) and Before Midnight (2013) as Jesse.

Linklater’s critical darling Boyhood (2014) also featured Hawke.

Other popular films with Ethan Hawke

If we have piqued your interest in the world of Ethan Hawke, here are some of his most popular films that offer a wide range of performances:

Dead Poets Society

Training Day

Gattaca

Lord of War

Sinister

The Purge

The Magnificent Seven

First Reformed