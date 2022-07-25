DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans got the opportunity to witness the World’s Biggest Coconut in Dallas this past weekend.

Coconut water beverage brand Vita Coco unveiled the World’s Biggest Coconut in Dallas to celebrate the launch of its newest product Vita Coco Coconut Juice.

Vita Coco Coconut Juice is a ‘delicious blend of coconut water packed with electrolytes, nutrients, and a burst of tropical flavor.’

They were located in the Bishop Arts District, located at 707 N. Zang Boulevard 75208 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22-24.

There were also local food vendors, outdoor games and refreshments courtesy Vita Coco.