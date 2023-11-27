DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study shows the apps that share the most of your data with third parties.

Database experts SQL Server Consulting analyzed the top 65 most downloaded apps on the Google Play Store in order to see which apps are giving away the most personal information.

The study revealed a lot of popular apps are selling or sharing personal data to third-party apps and companies.

The app, Picsart AI Photo Editor shared the most data with third parties, while 8 Ball Pool was the second biggest culprit. Third place, according to the study, was a tie between Amazon Shopping and Subway Surfers, each sharing six different sets of information with third parties.

Even some popular game apps also were included in the data sharing.

Roblox and Fruit Ninja tied for fourth place. Both games have been downloaded to devices more than 500 million times and shared five different sets of personal information with third parties, the study revealed.

The social media platform, Tik Tok, was also featured on the list as well. The platform has over one billion downloads and was found to share names, photos and videos, audio and app activity, the study said. The platform tied for fifth place with Temple Run and Temple Run 2.

“The findings underscore the prevalence of data sharing across different types of applications, raising awareness about privacy concerns among users,” a spokesperson for SQL Server Consulting said. “The fact that these applications have collectively been downloaded billions of times and are used daily does raise questions as to whether people know just how much of their own, personal data has been unknowingly shared with third parties.”

