DALLAS (KDAF) — United States Congressman Marc Veasey (33rd District of Texas), who spent 10 years in the Texas House before being elected to Congress in 2012, is up for reelection and he stopped by Morning After to talk about a range of issues including redistricting and what it means to you, the voter.

Rep. Veasey spoke on the state of the Republican party when it comes to drawing districts and what it means for democracy and freedom in America. He also spoke on the issue of Georgia’s absentee ballot program and what it means for elections and potential election fraud.

Veasey also spoke on the difference between the January 6 insurrection and Black Lives Matter protests and why it’s irresponsible to try and compare the two due to the vast difference of severity between them.

During the interview, he also spoke on the culture of Washington D.C. and how the amount of time members of opposing parties are spending with each other outside of legislating doesn’t really exist anymore.

The conversation was also able to dive into more personal topics, like what it’s like raising an only child and what it’s like for a teenager getting ready to drive. For more on U.S. Congressman Marc Veasey, click here.

Full Interview Below