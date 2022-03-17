DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the only holiday the Dallas Zoo is celebrating today. It is also one of its animal’s birthdays on Thursday.

According to the zoo, Bahati the lion turns 5-years-old this St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

The zoo gave her some special love on Twitter today, tweeting out a clip of Bahati enjoying her birthday gifts from zookeepers.

“Bahati was treated to some brightly-colored ice treats, ground meat, and a pride-favorite, whipped cream. She was sweet enough to share with Izwi, Kijani & Jasiri too. 😊 Help us wish Bahati a very Happy Birthday,” zoo officials said in the tweet.