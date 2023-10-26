The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for the best place to cheer on the Texas Rangers in the World Series?

With dozens of TVs, a state-of-the-art sound system, ice cold beer and made-from-scratch food, Twin Peaks is the hottest place to watch the Fall Classic.

Enjoy the game from every angle with 65 TVs in the restaurant, surrounded by a state-of-the-art sound system so you won’t miss a call.

Twin Peaks will also be giving away Rangers jerseys to lucky fans each game, and the restaurant is offering hot daily specials, including $3.99 Cheap Shots and $5 select cocktails daily, all day every day at locations across the metroplex.

The World Series starts Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:03 P.M.