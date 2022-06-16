DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to watch the FIFA World Cup announcement on the biggest screen in Dallas? Here’s your chance.

The FIFA World Cup is announcing who will be the host cities for the 2026 World Cup and you can watch it in Downtown Dallas for free.

The Dallas Sports Commission is hosting a watch party at AT&T Discovery District completely free, where you get to watch the announcement on the district’s 8,700 square-foot Media Wall, wrapping around the corner of Akard and Jackson Streets.

Kick off is at 3 p.m. June 16. AT&T Discovery District is located at 308 S Akard St.