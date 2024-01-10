The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys have their game against the Green Bay Packers coming up on Jan. 14. If you didn’t get tickets to watch the game at the stadium, who says you still can’t be in the festivities?

Watch the playoff on the media wall at the AT&T Discovery Center. Get those blankets and find a comfortable spot as we cheer for America’s favorite team.

There will also be a special guest in the area. Former Dallas tight end, Jay Novacek will be at Cowboy Chow taking pictures and signing memorabilia during the game.

